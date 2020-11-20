What it should have been

Yesterday's report "President kicks off online fund-raising for Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift" said that President Halimah Yacob donated $40 at the launch of The Boys' Brigade Share-A-Gift (BBSG) 2020.

The Boys' Brigade has clarified that the donation made during the ceremony was a symbolic donation to the first beneficiary to launch the BBSG programme and was set at $40 to match the value of the FairPrice vouchers that each beneficiary will receive.

It was not the actual donation made by Madam Halimah. Madam Halimah had in fact earlier pledged to donate to 200 beneficiaries when she agreed to grace the opening ceremony.