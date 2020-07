Yesterday's report, "Sengkang Town Council to take over Punggol East lawsuit: MND", said the transfer of a lawsuit from Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council to the new Sengkang Town Council will take place when the new town councils are formed at the end of the month.

This is incorrect. The handover of duties, including the management of the lawsuit, will take place within 90 days of the formation of the new town councils, as stipulated in the Town Councils Act.

We are sorry for the error.