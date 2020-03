In our story "Singapore takes more tough steps to curb spread of Covid-19" published on March 14, we said: "The Ministry of Health (MOH) has listed 18 countries to which non-essential travel should be avoided, including Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as Britain and the United States."

This is wrong. MOH has listed eight countries to which non-essential travel should be avoided, and another 10 for which people should exercise caution if travelling there.

We are sorry for the error.