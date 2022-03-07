What it should have been

Yesterday's report, "S'pore imposes sanctions on four Russian banks", said transactions and providing financial services to the Russian government and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as well as any entity owned or controlled by them or acting on their direction or behalf, will not be allowed. This is inaccurate.

Transactions and providing financial services that facilitate fund-raising for the Russian government and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as well as any entity owned or controlled by them or acting on their direction or behalf, will be prohibited. These prohibitions apply to the buying and selling of new securities, providing financial services that facilitate new fund-raising by and making or participating in the making of any new loan to the above entities.

We are sorry for the error.