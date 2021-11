Yesterday's report, "Bus, train fares to rise by 3 to 4 cents from Dec 26", said that this year's fare hike translates to a $34.2 million rise in annual fare revenue for the Government.

This is incorrect.

The $34.2 million figure comprises annual fare revenue increases for SBS Transit Rail ($4.6 million), SMRT Trains ($10 million) and the Land Transport Authority ($19.6 million).

We are sorry for the error.