Yesterday's report, "Singapore's Covid-19 testing guidelines to be updated", said a fully vaccinated, asymptomatic person with a positive result in an antigen rapid test done at home must go to a Swab And Send Home clinic for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

This is inaccurate.

Asymptomatic people do not need to go to the hospital or a Swab And Send Home clinic, or get a PCR test done.

We are sorry for the error.