What it should have been

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Tuesday's report "Enclaves Transformed" reported that Mr AKM Mohsin had closed his restaurant, Swaad. This is inaccurate. He had sold the restaurant to new owners in November last year. We apologise for the error.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 18, 2021, with the headline 'What it should have been'. Subscribe
Topics: 