What it should have been

  • Published
    35 min ago

Last Saturday's report, "WP steps up groundwork, PAP sends new faces in", said that People's Action Party candidates continue to hold Meet-the-People Sessions in Aljunied GRC and Hougang. This is incorrect. The PAP candidates no longer conduct such sessions there. We are sorry for the error.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 16, 2021, with the headline 'What it should have been'. Subscribe
