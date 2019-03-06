What is the significance of The First Print exhibition?

The First Print display showcases some of Singapore’s earliest written sources on Singapore’s pre-colonial history, including an 1840 edition print copy of Sejarah Melayu – one of the earliest documentations of Singapore’s history.

The recently-acquired text presents Singapore as a naval and trading power from the 13thcentury and is a key source that shows Singapore as a thriving, dynamic and cosmopolitan port city.

Organised to coincide with Singapore’s bicentennial commemoration, The First Print display brings together three showcases and eight artefacts which retell the familiar stories and legends of early Singapore, such as the founding of Singapore by Sang Nila Utama.

The display is on show at the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library, Level 11 till 24 March 2019. It willsubsequently be on display at the Central Public Library, Jurong Regional Library, Tampines Regional Library and Woodlands Regional Library from 25 March to 31 October 2019. Visitors will be able to virtually flip through pages of the Sejarah Melayu in digital form at these locations.

Central Public Library – 25 March to 28 April 2019

Jurong Public Library – 29 April to 30 June 2019

Tampines Regional Library – 1 July to 1 September 2019

Woodlands Regional Library – 1 September to 31 October 2019



The display includes commissioned paper artwork by LULO Paper Studio of Sang Nila Utama’s sighting of a mysterious creature. PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD





Translations and adaptations of the Sejarah Melayu into Chinese, Japanese and English form part of the display. PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD

