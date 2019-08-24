Article provided by National Library Board

What is Donors’ Appreciation Night 2019?

In his brief remarks, Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information and the guest of honour, encouraged more community groups to work together to preserve Singapore’s heritage.
In his brief remarks, Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information and the guest of honour, encouraged more community groups to work together to preserve Singapore’s heritage.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
A guest looking through stereoscopic glasses to view the images on display - a set of photographic glass plates showing a Chettiar temple ceremony.
A guest looking through stereoscopic glasses to view the images on display - a set of photographic glass plates showing a Chettiar temple ceremony. PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
Dr Farish A. Noor donated a book titled A New Voyage Round the World and Voyages and Descriptions (1699) by English explorer William Dampier. Dampier’s work recorded an encounter with orang laut selling fruits and fish to passing vessels in the Str
Dr Farish A. Noor donated a book titled A New Voyage Round the World and Voyages and Descriptions (1699) by English explorer William Dampier. Dampier’s work recorded an encounter with orang laut selling fruits and fish to passing vessels in the Straits of Singapore.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
Published
Aug 24, 2019, 4:00 am SGT

On July 1, the National Library Board (NLB) and National Archives of Singapore organised a Donors' Appreciation Night dinner at the National Library Building.

This event celebrated donors and recognised the efforts of our donors towards enriching NLB's collections of archival materials.

The diverse selection of donations included personal and professional records, official documents, maps, photographs and other ephemera. These donations also help us learn more about the physical and ideological space occupied by different communities in Singapore.

Donations received in the past year included 19 volumes of publications comprising seven sets of early European travel accounts of South-east Asia published between the 17th and 19th centuries from Dr Farish A. Noor, Associate Professor at Nanyang Technological University, as well as various Tamil music-related materials, such as audio and video recordings, scores, programme booklets and photographs, contributed by Tamil musicians and music groups.

Selected donated items will be put on display at the Donors' Gallery. Materials have been curated to form a collective narrative that provides insight into a slice of history from a bygone era.

The Donors' Gallery is located on Level 10 of the National Library Building. Admission is free and it is open daily from 10.00am – 9.00pm (except on public holidays).

Topics: 

Branded Content