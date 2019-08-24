What is Donors’ Appreciation Night 2019?

On July 1, the National Library Board (NLB) and National Archives of Singapore organised a Donors' Appreciation Night dinner at the National Library Building.

This event celebrated donors and recognised the efforts of our donors towards enriching NLB's collections of archival materials.

The diverse selection of donations included personal and professional records, official documents, maps, photographs and other ephemera. These donations also help us learn more about the physical and ideological space occupied by different communities in Singapore.

Donations received in the past year included 19 volumes of publications comprising seven sets of early European travel accounts of South-east Asia published between the 17th and 19th centuries from Dr Farish A. Noor, Associate Professor at Nanyang Technological University, as well as various Tamil music-related materials, such as audio and video recordings, scores, programme booklets and photographs, contributed by Tamil musicians and music groups.

Selected donated items will be put on display at the Donors' Gallery. Materials have been curated to form a collective narrative that provides insight into a slice of history from a bygone era.

The Donors' Gallery is located on Level 10 of the National Library Building. Admission is free and it is open daily from 10.00am – 9.00pm (except on public holidays).