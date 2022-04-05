What if I test positive on arrival in Singapore? Must I pay medical bills?

All fully vaccinated travellers and children aged 12 and below can enter Singapore with a pre-departure Covid-19 test. Those arriving from Malaysia via the land borders do not have to take any tests.

As Singapore opens its borders, some travellers have questions about pre-departure tests and medical bills if they test positive upon arriving here. The Straits Times addresses some of these questions.

Q: What are the Covid-19 testing requirements for travellers upon arriving in Singapore via air or sea checkpoints?

A: Fully vaccinated travellers and non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below will be subjected only to a pre-departure test two days before departure for Singapore. They will no longer be required to serve stay-home notice or undergo an unsupervised antigen rapid test (ART) after arriving here.

Non-fully vaccinated long-term pass holders and short-term visitors aged 13 and above are generally not allowed to enter Singapore except for the following:

• Long-term pass holders who are medically ineligible for vaccines

• Long-term pass holders aged 13 to 17 may enter Singapore without needing to apply for approval

• Long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with other forms of valid entry approval, such as for compassionate reasons.

Those in these categories must take a pre-departure test within two days before departure for Singapore.

Upon arrival, they must undergo a seven-day stay-home notice and take a polymerase chain reaction test at the end of their notice period.

Q: Where can I take the pre-departure test?

A: Travellers can take this at an internationally accredited or recognised medical facility or clinic, or go for a professionally administered ART within two days before departure.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and work pass holders arriving from selected countries can also take remotely supervised ARTs by Singapore-approved providers.

They can go to https://str.sg/mohlist for the list of approved medical providers, and the countries where this service applies.

Q: What happens if I test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival? Do I have to pay medical bills?

A: Fully vaccinated Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders no longer need to cover their Covid-19-related medical bills after travelling.

This applies to fully vaccinated travellers returning from countries or regions under the general travel category, which currently includes all countries.

It also applies to those medically exempted from Covid-19 vaccination and children aged 12 and below.

However, there is no change to the charging policy for short-term visitors, who remain responsible for any Covid-19 medical bills during their stay here.