What I wish I knew before giving my child their first handphone?

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Screens Down, Look Up Podcast

A parent shares their experience giving their child a dumbphone and setting clear boundaries through a handphone usage contract.

Synopsis: Join us for a five-part limited-edition podcast series this November by The Straits Times where we discuss the challenges of raising kids in a world that’s always plugged in.

For many parents, giving their child their first handphone can be like opening up Pandora’s box, where their children are introduced to an online world that can engage them for hours. Some parents set strict screentime and app limits, whereas others allow exploration.

In order to encourage responsible phone use, should parents start their children off with dumbphones, or get them to abide by a smartphone use agreement?

In this episode, Host Elisha Tushara is joined by Jiow Hee Jhee, an associate professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology. He shares his advice as a member of the Media Literacy Council, and his own experience as a father of four children.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Intro

3:36 Getting my child to agree to a handphone use contract: Hee Jhee

9:10 Are ‘dumb’ phones practical for a child in this day and age?

11:00 Teaching a child self-control by setting phone use boundaries

14:09 Taking a back seat to children’s online connections

18:50 What to do when your child pleads for “five more minutes”?

21:50 The importance of setting basic handphone rules

26:30 Should parents be checking their children’s messages?

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Read more ST Screen Timeout articles: https://str.sg/screentimeout

Host: Elisha Tushara (elisha@sph.com.sg)

Read Elisha’s articles: https://str.sg/5VVJ

Follow Elisha on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/94WA

Produced and edited by: Studio+65 and Fa’izah Sani

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Amelia Teng

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Follow Screens Down, Look Up limited series every Monday (Nov 2 - 30):

Channel: https://str.sg/bKan

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/57aK

Spotify: https://str.sg/agZP

YouTube: https://str.sg/yxuv

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

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