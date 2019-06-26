Article provided by National Library Board

What does the revamped National Archives of Singapore building have to offer?

The revamped National Archives of Singapore building at 1 Canning Rise.
The revamped National Archives of Singapore building at 1 Canning Rise.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
The new Oldham Theatre, which has a capacity of 134, is equipped with state-of-the-art film and 4K digital projection capabilities. The Asian Film Archive will hold regular screenings of interesting Asian films here.
The new Oldham Theatre, which has a capacity of 134, is equipped with state-of-the-art film and 4K digital projection capabilities. The Asian Film Archive will hold regular screenings of interesting Asian films here.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
A more conducive research environment for researchers and students at the Archives Reading Room with private and communal research stations, as well as new microfilm readers.
A more conducive research environment for researchers and students at the Archives Reading Room with private and communal research stations, as well as new microfilm readers.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
A more conducive research environment for researchers and students at the Archives Reading Room.
A more conducive research environment for researchers and students at the Archives Reading Room.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
Published
1 min ago

On April 7, the revamped National Archives of Singapore (NAS) building at 1 Canning Rise officially reopened after being closed for a year and a half for upgrading.

The reopening took place just in time for NAS’ 50th anniversary as the keeper of Singapore’s historically significant materials.

Besides a restored external facade, the revamped building boasts new facilities to improve the public’s access to our archival materials, and support research and conservation of such materials.

These include an Archives Reading Room with new microfilm readers; the state-of-the-art, 134-seater Oldham Theatre, which will regularly screen interesting Asian films; three oral history recording studios for preserving first-hand stories; and conservation labs for preserving paper-based and audiovisual materials.

NAS will also organise more public programmes at its revamped building, such as group tours and talk series, to bring the archives closer to Singaporeans. Information on these programmes can be found at the website.

To expedite the retrieval of records, NAS has also replaced its manual request forms with an online e-Request system, which allows users to request to view archival materials. Users can also order reproduction copies of archival materials to be delivered to them at their convenience, thereby owning their own piece of history.

Topics: 

Branded Content