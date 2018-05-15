What does NLB's first Digital Learning Zone have to offer?

Get up to date with new skills at the recently-reopened Yishun Public Library’s Digital Learning Zone, the first dedicated space for digital learning in a public library. Targeted at

young working adults, it includes a wide selection of the National Library Board’s digital collection.

Borrowing an eBook from the virtual bookshelves is as easy as scanning a QR code. A separate eBook art display, refreshed each month, showcases titles from categories such as

SkillsFuture, business, self-improvement and innovation. You can also catch up on past National Library exhibitions through virtual tours.

The Digital Learning Zone also features seven special Learning Pods for independent learning, each equipped with an interactive screen. Here, you can access resources such as

eLearning courses from LyndaLibrary and TED Talk videos.

For more information on the services and facilities at Yishun Public Library, please visit: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/VisitUs/BranchDetails/tabid/140/bid/320/Default.aspx?branch=Yishun+Public+Library