What do I do if my car is caught in a flash flood?

Q How do I know whether I can drive through a flash flood?

A This depends largely on the amount of ground clearance that one's car has, says The Straits Times' senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

Generally, it is not safe to drive through a flood. A typical family car has a ground clearance of 120mm to 140mm, which is not very high.

But, if necessary, one should gauge the water depth by looking at the road kerbs.

If the kerbs are still visible or just below water level, it is relatively safe to proceed.

If the kerbs are not visible, it is riskier to proceed unless you are in a tall vehicle like a sport utility vehicle or a lorry. Otherwise, you may end up driving into a drain, canal or over a ledge.

Q What should I do when driving on a submerged road?

A Drive very slowly and steadily in a low gear to keep your engine speed high and constant until your car is out of the water, suggests the Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS).

This prevents water from entering the exhaust pipe, which would damage the electronics.

Driving slowly also reduces the risk of losing steering control.

Where possible, flooded roads are best negotiated one vehicle at a time. Allow all oncoming traffic and vehicles going in the same direction to pass so as to avoid having to stop in the middle of the flood. Do not lift your foot or apply brakes midway to minimise turbulence and back flow that can lead to water intake.

After clearing the flooded area, apply the brakes gently for a few minutes to rid them of moisture, which could impact their performance.

Q What should I do if my car stalls while driving through a flash flood?

A Do not attempt to restart it as that may damage the engine, says the AAS.

Ensure that the car's bonnet is closed because you may have difficulty restarting the engine.

Switch on the hazard lights to alert other drivers around you and call for help.

Q Should I abandon my stalled car?

A It is important to leave the car and get to higher ground if the water level reaches the bottom edge of the car door, says the AAS. Do not wait until the car is submerged as the doors may not open and you could be trapped inside.

Moving water at a depth of 15cm can make it difficult for an adult to walk.