What did you miss at Read! Fest 2019?

As part of the National Reading Movement, the National Library Board’s (NLB) Read! Fest is an annual event that includes keynote lectures, book sharing, workshops conducted by writers and panel discussions. Themed ‘Voyage’, Read! Fest this year marked another milestone in NLB’s journey to foster a culture of reading in everyone. Held from 22 June to 28 July 2019, over 140 programmes were held at different locations across Singapore, which took readers on a journey through time, exploring literary topics across past, present and future, to uncover Singapore’s rich history and heritage.

The National Reading Challenge was also launched for the first time to challenge Singaporeans to read more and form a reading habit. Those who borrow a book or eBook during the 10-week qualifying period, from 1 July to 8 September 2019 will be given lucky draw chances to win attractive prizes, such as a pair of Singapore Airlines tickets to Brisbane.

A key highlight was the main festival held at the National Library Building to champion Singapore literature. It was filled with literary installations, guest musical recitals and poetry readings. The space encouraged readers to linger and reflect on the impact of history.

Over the past five years, NLB’s Read! Fest has engaged over 32,000 participants through programmes and workshops to encourage reading and learning with the library. We hope to see you at next year’s Read! Fest.