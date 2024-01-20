What can you do when you have a noisy neighbour?

SINGAPORE – Dealing with noise disputes can be hard. Listening to the routine hammering from your neighbour’s unit in the wee hours of the night makes it harder to muster a friendly greeting the next time you bump into them in the lift.

While the Government has announced that it will be setting up a new unit to help resolve noise disputes between neighbours, what can people do in the meantime?

The Housing Board website said that residents are encouraged to manage disputes by speaking to their neighbours and being willing to compromise to maintain harmony.

The HDB said that “most neighbour disputes can be resolved effectively and amicably with a little thoughtfulness and patience”.

It offers the following advice:

Before the conversation

Identify the most appropriate time to approach your neighbour.

Do not confront your neighbour when you are angry as this may upset them.

Work out what you want to say before you speak to your neighbour.

During the conversation

Do not lose your temper as this would make things worse.

Keep calm and be polite while you attempt to talk things through.

Ending the conversation

Thank your neighbour for their time and leave on a friendly note.

Wait a few days to see if the problem has been solved.

Residents can also contact grassroots leaders for help with speaking to the neighbour.

Community Mediation Centre

If the issue persists, they can get formal mediation services at the Community Mediation Centre (CMC), which has a panel of trained volunteer mediators.

The CMC was set up in 1998 to help residents resolve social and community disputes.

During a mediation session, a trained mediator will be present to help facilitate the conversation between you and your neighbour to try to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

Mediation sessions at the CMC are voluntary, and each party has to agree to attend.

Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals

For residents who wish to take the matter to court, they can apply to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT). The CDRT may order both parties to go for mediation before hearing the case.

A claim can be filed with the CDRT only if the neighbour in question lives in the same building or within a 100m radius of the applicant’s home, and is not living in the same home.

Claims to the CDRT must be made online via the Community Justice and Tribunals System, and will need supporting documents such as police reports, mediation agreements and evidence supporting the claim. If found guilty, the neighbour has to comply with the court order from CDRT.

To reach a grassroots leader: Residents can find their nearest community centre at www.onepa.gov.sg/cc and get in touch with a grassroots leader there.

CMC’s inquiry line: 1800-CALL-LAW (1800-2255-529) from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), 8.30am to 5pm.