What can readers look forward to at library@harbourfront?

Singapore’s largest shopping mall library, library @ harbourfront, is on the third floor of VivoCity.

The 3,000 sq m library features flexible spaces and a range of new programmes to instil a voracious appetite for reading and learning in the community, from children to adults.

At the Children’s Zone, young readers can see stories come to life through augmented reality, and get the chance to let their creativity run wild at the Tinker Truck – the first-ever library maker space for children aged three to nine.

The volunteer-run Adults’ and Teens’ Zone comes with two Reading Lounges, six Learning Pods with access to digital content and resources, study tables, as well as an area for large-scale programmes.

Visitors can expect 16 eNewspaper stations, a refreshed collection of 200,000 books and over 500 programmes for all ages in 2019. The programmes will focus on the digital economy, lifestyle, and recreation.

Highlights include TechShare – a monthly programme for those aged 50 and above to learn about the latest mobile apps, gadgets and technology trends – and quarterly STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) workshops for tweens aged 10 to 14 to explore, experiment and problem-solve.

Visit library @ harbourfront today to find out more.