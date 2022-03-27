What can I do if my friend is a victim of sexual harassment online?

Q: How do I make a police report if I am a victim of online abuse?

A: Victims can make a police report online to avoid waiting at a Neighbourhood Police Centre. They should provide as much information as possible when making the report.

After completing the report, they will be contacted by a police officer on the status of their case and will likely be asked to give a statement.

If they make a report in person, victims can bring notes of what happened for reference if they get nervous.

A trusted person is allowed to accompany victims for emotional support. The Association of Women for Action and Research's Sexual Assault Care Centre offers a Befrienders service - people who are trained and familiar with police processes - to accompany those making a police report for sexual harassment or assault.

If victims are uncomfortable with male officers, they can ask for a female officer to take their statement.

If it is not safe to call 999 or when you cannot speak, message 71999. To report abuse or violence, contact the National Anti-Violence Helpline on 1800-777-0000.

Q: How do I report intimate images or videos shared on social media without my consent?

A: Record the URLs where the offensive content is being shared by taking screenshots or downloading the webpage as pdfs.

Most trusted platforms such as Facebook and YouTube will have options to make reports.

People not on Instagram who find their images misappropriated on the platform can make a report through this online form.

To report a user on Telegram, users can send a direct e-mail to abuse@telegram.org including the user or group name and the reason for reporting.

In more severe cases involving obscene images circulating among a large number of people such as the now defunct SG Nasi Lemak group, victims can file a police report as this is a criminal offence.

As a take-down request can be a long process, consider setting a limit to the time spent on the platform.

If anxious or stressed, get in touch with a mental health support service.

Q: Where can I get legal help for tackling online abuse?

A: Several legal clinics in Singapore offer support for those who have never engaged a lawyer before.

Some of these clinics, like the Singapore Management University Pro-Bono Centre Legal clinic, are means tested.

Legal advice is provided via a one-off 20-minute consultation with a volunteer lawyer.

They are able to advise victims on where to find a lawyer and provide legal aid but cannot act on their behalf.

Q: What can I do if the police choose not to investigate my case?

A: Victims who are 21 years or older can choose to file a Magistrate's Complaint to take criminal legal action. Those who are younger will need their parent or guardian to file it on their behalf.

Depending on the court's decision, this may lead to mediation, further investigation, private prosecution or other outcomes.

The court may also decide to close the complaint.

Applicants can take a pre-filing assessment to determine whether a case is suitable for filing.