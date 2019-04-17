What are some of the most eye-catching donations to the National Library and the National Archives of Singapore in the past year?

Donations received by the National Library and the National Archives of Singapore in the past year range from sketches and photos to research articles and business papers.

Among the highlights were over 7,000 sketches, prints, photos and letters belonging to the late artist Liu Kang. He was a pioneering member of the Nanyang Artists group – an important development in Singapore’s art history – and had played a key role in establishing a Singaporean style in the world of visual arts. Among the items were photos and materials from a 1952 Bali trip – a significant milestone that led to the Nanyang School.

The National Library and the National Archives of Singapore also received folders of business and private papers from the Lee Kip Lee and Lee Kip Lin Family Archives dating back to the 19th century. They included correspondences from 1932 that related to the formation of the Overseas Chinese Banking Corporation.

Tamil language educator and author, Dr S. P. Thinnappan, donated manuscripts of 36 research articles on the immigrant Chettiar community that studied their customs and practices, and tracked how they became moneylenders.

These contributions, which are accessible to the public, enrich our collection on Singapore’s national heritage.