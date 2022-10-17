Wet weather expected to continue in Singapore for the rest of October

SINGAPORE - Wet weather is expected to continue for the rest of October, with thundery showers expected on most days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday.

Overall, rainfall for October is expected to be well above-average over most parts of Singapore.

“Although showers are expected on most days in the coming fortnight, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34 deg C on a few days. In addition, the wet weather may bring daily temperatures of between 23 and 32 deg C on a few days,” said MSS.

In the earlier half of the fortnight, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds in Singapore and the surrounding region are expected between the pre-dawn hours and morning on some days.

In the latter half of the fortnight, afternoon thundery showers are forecast on most days, with the showers lasting into the evening on a few of these days.

Widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers may also occur on a few days, due to the large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region, MSS said.

In the first two weeks of October, MSS said, well-above average rainfall was recorded across the island. Heavy thundery showers on the morning of Oct 5 had resulted in a total daily rainfall of 138.1 mm recorded at Pasir Panjang. It was also the highest rainfall recorded in a day in the first half of the month.