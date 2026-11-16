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Wet weather expected for rest of November, with a few days hotter than 34 deg C

More showers are expected in the second half of November.

SINGAPORE – The rest of November is expected to continue to be wet, with short , thundery showers expected on most days.

The fortnight is also expected to be warm, with daily temperature highs of 32 deg C to 34 deg C on most days, said the weatherman on Nov 16.

It may even get slightly hotter than 34 deg C on a few days. On some rainy days , there may be daily lows of around 23 deg C.

Rainfall during the second half of November is expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, extending into the night on a few days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly weather advisory.

The thundery showers could be widespread and heavy on some of these days.

The total rainfall for the fortnight is forecast to be slightly above its long-term average over most parts of the island.

The Met Service also said that north-east monsoon conditions are expected to set in during this period, with winds gradually strengthening and blowing mainly from the north-east or north-west.

The monsoon season typically extends to March.

Reviewing the weather for the first half of November, the Met Service said that inter-monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore with generally light winds that were variable in direction.

Thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

The highest daily total rainfall for the first half of November was recorded on Nov 6, with 94.2mm of rain around the Rivervale Drive area in Sengkang.

There were widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers over many parts of Singapore that afternoon.

About half of the island recorded above-average rainfall for the fortnight. The area around Somerset registered rainfall that was about 44% above average.

The area around Tanjong Katong registered rainfall of 65% below average.

Daily maximum temperatures exceeded 34 deg C on seven occasions during the fortnight, with the highest at 35.4 deg C, recorded in Paya Lebar on Nov 4.