Wet, warm weather forecast for next two weeks

Be prepared for a wet and warm two weeks ahead, with thundery showers and humid conditions forecast on most days, said the weatherman yesterday.

In a statement, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the daily maximum temperature over the first half of this month is forecast to be between 32 deg C and 33 deg C, rising to around 34 deg C on a few days, despite showers on most days.

Warm and humid nights are also forecast in the second week of the month, with night-time temperatures around 28 deg C, said the MSS.

It said this occurs when the prevailing south-east winds strengthen and blow warm, humid air from the sea over the land.

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon on most days, because of the monsoon rain band that is expected to lie close to the equatorial South-east Asia region in the first fortnight of the month.

One or two mornings will also see widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to the passage of Sumatra squalls.

MSS said the total rainfall in the first fortnight of the month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The warm and wet weather is a continuation of weather patterns in the second half of last month, which saw more rainfall over Singapore than the first fortnight of that month. The highest daily temperature of 35.4 deg C was recorded in Admiralty on National Day on Aug 9.

There were also several nights that were warm, with temperatures above 28 deg C, particularly over the southern, eastern and western coastal areas of the island.

At the Changi climate station, the mean monthly temperature for last month was 28.3 deg C, 0.4 deg C higher than the long-term average for August.

Last month, about one-third of the island also recorded above-normal rainfall.

The rainfall recorded over Jurong area was 54 per cent above average, while that recorded in Admiralty was 42 per cent below average.