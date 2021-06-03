Wet mornings, warm nights ahead

A sheltered walkway at Telok Blangah Crescent provided a welcome relief from the rain for some yesterday. In the first two weeks of this month, widespread thundery showers with occasional strong wind are expected on a few mornings, according to the M
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
  • Published
    36 min ago

A sheltered walkway at Telok Blangah Crescent provided a welcome relief from the rain for some yesterday. In the first two weeks of this month, widespread thundery showers with occasional strong wind are expected on a few mornings, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore. On some days, short-duration showers will occur in the late morning and early afternoon over parts of Singapore. Overall, below average rainfall is expected over most of the island. Meanwhile, warm and humid conditions are set to persist on most nights with a minimum temperature of 28 deg C. 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 03, 2021, with the headline 'Wet mornings, warm nights ahead'. Subscribe
Topics: 