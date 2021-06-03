Wet mornings, warm nights ahead

A sheltered walkway at Telok Blangah Crescent provided a welcome relief from the rain for some yesterday. In the first two weeks of this month, widespread thundery showers with occasional strong wind are expected on a few mornings, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore. On some days, short-duration showers will occur in the late morning and early afternoon over parts of Singapore. Overall, below average rainfall is expected over most of the island. Meanwhile, warm and humid conditions are set to persist on most nights with a minimum temperature of 28 deg C.