Westgate, AMK Hub among places visited by infectious patients

The Westgate shopping mall in Jurong, 313@somerset and Ang Mo Kio Hub are among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Other places visited by Covid-19 patients include Grain Alley in Orchard Central, a Starbucks outlet in Sun Plaza, and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, MOH said in a statement yesterday.

The visits took place between Sept 23 and 29.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the time at which they visited, so that people who were there at the same time can monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of the visit.

Close contacts would already have been notified, and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary, MOH said.

There were 23 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 57,765. They included three community cases, all of whom are work permit holders, MOH said.

There were also four imported cases, comprising one Singaporean, one permanent resident and two work permit holders.

The Singaporean returned from India on Sept 12, while the permanent resident returned from Indonesia last Friday.

Both work permit holders returned from the Philippines on Sept 18.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 16 of the 23 new coronavirus patients yesterday.

Update on cases

New cases: 23 Imported: 4 (1 Singaporean, 1 permanent resident, 2 work permit holders) In community: 3 (3 work permit holders) In dormitories: 16 Active cases: 250 In hospitals: 41 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 209 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,473 Discharged yesterday: 22 TOTAL CASES: 57,765

Of these, 10 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period.

The remaining six cases were detected through surveillance testing.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day over the same period.

With 22 cases discharged yesterday, 57,473 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 41 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 209 are recuperating in community facilities.

There have been 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.