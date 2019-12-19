Welfare group seeks ways to better help disabled

The Handicaps Welfare Association (HWA) will collaborate with non-members to create inclusive solutions for the disabled community in the country, said its president Edmund Wan.

Speaking at its 50th anniversary dinner yesterday, Mr Wan also said the association needs to strengthen its technological capabilities while not losing the human element of personal touch.

"We will be engaging not only members to create future solutions, but (also) our caregivers, volunteers and even partners who may have family members or someone living with disabilities."

He said there is tremendous potential in collaborating to create solutions for Singapore's disabled community.

"We will find new cost (efficient) and value-added ways to do what we are good at by leveraging innovation and technologies to increase productivity," he added.

President Halimah Yacob was the guest of honour at the dinner at Marina Bay Sands integrated resort which was attended by about 600 people from the social and healthcare sectors.

Also present were Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How and HWA's former patron Tan Cheng Bock, who is secretary-general of Progress Singapore Party.

In her speech, President Halimah also stressed the spirit of collaboration.

"It is through the combined efforts of social service agencies like HWA, their staff, partners and volunteers, that the impact of each Enabling Masterplan is amplified and translated into concrete initiatives to improve the quality of life of persons with disabilities," said the President.



Seniors from PCF Sparkle Care spent yesterday morning touring the Istana, including its gardens. And they had a special tour guide. President Halimah Yacob showed the group of 20 seniors around for over an hour. It was their first glimpse of one of Singapore's oldest heritage sites. In a Facebook post after the event, Madam Halimah said it was a "delightful morning", adding: "It was heartening to see the elderly smiling broadly as they toured the spice garden and learnt about the different spices... Happy to see many of them enjoying their first visit to the Istana grounds." PCF Sparkle Care provides care services for seniors who are physically frail and in need of supervision during the day while their families are at work. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN .



The Enabling Masterplan is a national road map that guides initiatives for the disability sector.

The third edition launched in 2016 charts the sector's focus from 2017 to 2021.

President Halimah also unveiled the HWA's new logo and launched a commemorative book depicting its journey over the past 50 years.

The book is not for sale to the public.

Mr Wan said the HWA is a pioneer in some services for people with physical disabilities.

The association has faced multiple challenges, including the "inaccessibility in a built environment and transport system that restricted our mobility, social acceptance, getting a place in schools and educational institutions, and equal employment opportunities".

He highlighted its efforts in helping the community, such as starting an accessible transport service in the 1980s to address the growing need for mobility for disabled people.

Today, almost all public transport systems are designed to include people with disabilities and even the growing elderly population, he noted.

President Halimah noted that the HWA has come a long way since it began in 1969 as a support group with just 23 disabled people.

With more than 2,000 members, it now serves thousands of beneficiaries through a diverse offering of social and recreational activities, as well as services such as customised transport for people with disabilities who find it challenging to take public transport, she added.

HWA also works with various agencies on initiatives to improve the lives of the disabled, President Halimah said, citing its collaboration with the Building and Construction Authority to implement the Wheelchair Accessibility Code in a Built Environment. This has seen a rise in the number of barrier-free environments.

President Halimah also underlined the focus on people with disabilities in next year's President's Challenge, which will focus on "how we can work together with employers to encourage more inclusive hiring".