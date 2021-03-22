Welfare group seeks more food donations as demand spikes

The stockpile of food rations at Jamiyah Singapore's food bank has dwindled, following a spike in requests from residents whose incomes have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of families who sought food ration assistance from the Muslim voluntary welfare organisation surged 79 per cent year on year to 866 last December, and climbed further to 920 as at last month.

Mr Jaffar Mydin, secretary-general and chief operating officer of Jamiyah Singapore, foresees that more families will need food rations this year despite prospects of economic recovery.

"While the economy is slowly starting to recover from the pandemic, it will take some time before our beneficiaries are able to secure a job fitting their qualifications and skills," he told The Straits Times, adding that the transition back to pre-pandemic conditions remains uncertain.

"At Jamiyah, we assist our beneficiaries in finding financial stability and (until they no longer need) food ration assistance before we release them from our beneficiary list," he said.

Jamiyah distributes food ration packages every two months to needy families of all races. These contain items such as rice, cooking oil, canned sardine and cereal.

It held a drive-through drop-off event for food donations yesterday, as part of a broader campaign to shore up the food bank's reserves.

Some 420 vehicles had dropped off food items by 6pm.

Officers at the food bank will sort the donated items and pack them such that every household receives the same amount of food.

The packages will then be distributed to beneficiaries.

Jamiyah Food Bank will still accept food donations after the event. Those who want to give cash instead can do so through an online donation platform that will open this week.

Mr Jaffar said: "In the long run, our officers from the community outreach and development department will communicate closely with the beneficiaries to find out what better and more long-term solutions Jamiyah can assist the family with, so they can stand on their own feet in the future."

Prisca Ang