This elderly man was seen walking across New Bridge Road to the centre divider to affectionately pet an "ox" on Monday. The ox statues, wrapped in plastic, are part of the Chinese New Year decorations that will be put up in Chinatown. This year is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac calendar. Due to the pandemic, Chinese New Year in Chinatown will be a muted affair this year, with the absence of the traditional bazaar due to concerns over crowd control.
Welcoming the Ox in Chinatown
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 06, 2021, with the headline 'Welcoming the Ox in Chinatown'. Print Edition | Subscribe