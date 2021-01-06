Welcoming the Ox in Chinatown

This elderly man was seen walking across New Bridge Road to the centre divider to affectionately pet an "ox" on Monday. The ox statues, wrapped in plastic, are part of the Chinese New Year decorations that will be put up in Chinatown. This year is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac calendar. Due to the pandemic, Chinese New Year in Chinatown will be a muted affair this year, with the absence of the traditional bazaar due to concerns over crowd control.