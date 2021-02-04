WEF meeting in Singapore pushed back to Aug 17 to 20

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has postponed the special annual meeting in Singapore from May to August, due to the global Covid-19 situation.

The meeting will now take place from Aug 17 to 20, the WEF said in a statement yesterday.

"Although the WEF and Government of Singapore remain confident of the measures in place to ensure a safe and effective meeting, and local transmission of Covid-19 in Singapore remains at negligible levels, the change to the meeting's timing reflects the international challenges in containing the pandemic," said the organisation.

It noted that current global travel restrictions have made it difficult to plan for an in-person meeting in the first half of the year.

"Furthermore, differing quarantine and air transport regulations have increased the lead time necessary to ensure that participants globally can make arrangements to join," it said.

Responding to queries, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said the Government understands the challenges faced by the WEF and has agreed to the reschedule.

"We will continue to partner the World Economic Forum closely to host a safe and successful special annual meeting in Singapore," MTI added.

The meeting, which gathers top political, business and academic leaders to discuss pressing global issues, is traditionally held in Davos, Switzerland, at the end of January.

But the pandemic meant that this year's edition was to be held in Singapore from May 13 to 16. This was subsequently changed to May 25 to 28.

WEF said this year's meeting in Singapore will be the first global leadership summit to address the challenges of recovering from the pandemic and laying the basis for a more inclusive and sustainable world.

"It will bring leaders face to face to focus on shaping solutions to the most pressing challenges of our times," it added.

WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab yesterday encouraged global stakeholders to participate in the August summit.

"(The meeting) will provide the place for leaders from business, government and civil society to come together to address the steps for global recovery," he said.

Speaking at the WEF's Davos Agenda 2021 virtual event last week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that the WEF plays an important role in promoting dialogue, as a forum where leaders from countries large and small alike can speak and be heard. That is why Singapore agreed to host the special annual meeting, he added.

Last year's meeting saw about 3,000 participants gather in Davos. WEF has said the Singapore event would be a hybrid conference, with some joining virtually.

Although WEF has not confirmed how many people are expected at the meeting, The Business Times has reported that WEF is aiming to attract around 1,000 delegates and intends to hold the event at the Marina Bay Sands complex.