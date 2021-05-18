WEF meet cancelled, Shangri-La forum keen to carry on

The World Economic Forum has cancelled its special annual meeting that was to take place in Singapore in August, organisers said last night. They cited the continuing global uncertainties caused by Covid-19 and new variants of the virus as reasons that made it impossible to hold a meeting on the scale they had planned.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), a regional security summit slated for June 4 to 5, said they remained committed to holding the forum of top defence officials. The Ministry of Defence said it was encouraged by the positive response to invitations, but as the Covid-19 situation is fluid, the Government will continue to monitor developments and make the necessary adjustments, with health and safety as the foremost consideration.