Weekly Podcasts: Singapore's green transition; Accepting the Covid-19 vaccine

The Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez says that given the near miracle of the breakthrough Covid-19 vaccine, it would be unconscionable if people refuse it while expecting healthcare workers to put their lives on the line.
  Published
    1 hour ago

ST & BT Podcasts of the week (Dec 11)

Green Pulse Ep 39: Singapore’s great green transition (featuring Singapore Management University assistant professor of strategic management Simon Schillebeeckx)

Editor Says Ep 7: Why we should not refuse the Covid-19 vaccine (featuring The Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez)

BT Money Hacks Ep 85: How to fix money mistakes of the sandwich generation (featuring Aviva’s product and marketing director Daniel Lum)

SFF x Switch 2020: The 2020 Singapore FinTech festival (featuring Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon)

The Big Story Ep 62: Grab-Gojek merger will have less competition dilution compared with 2018 Uber deal (featuring ST's senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan)

The Big Story Ep 63: TraceTogether's uptake to speed up (featuring Associate Professor Alex Cook, from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 112: What to make of foreign dominance in the SPL? (featuring ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz, David Lee and ST content producer Zia-ul Raushan)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 110: Celebrating Christmas without big parties (featuring ST journalist Anjali Raguraman and food correspondent Eunice Quek)

#PopVultures Ep 37: The Crown and all that Diana Drama! (featuring ST journalists Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo)

