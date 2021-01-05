Weekly Podcasts: Putting sustainability on the agenda; finding the right doctor

ST Podcasts of the week (Jan 5)
Green Pulse Ep 41: Putting sustainability on the national agenda (featuring Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment)
Health Check Ep 51: How to find the right doctor (featuring Associate Professor Jeremy Lim, the director of global health at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health)
Life Weekend Picks Ep 108: ST's film correspondent shares movies to look forward to in 2021 (featuring ST food editor Tan Hsueh Yun and ST senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern)
The Big Story Ep 66: What are the metrics of success for home-based learning in 2021? (featuring ST senior education correspondent Sandra Davie)
Discover more niche podcast series by ST and BT below:
Follow BT Money Hacks Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Follow BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
Follow Health Check Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaN
Follow Green Pulse Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaf
Follow Asian Insider Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa7
Follow Lunch With Sumiko Podcast on: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Follow #PopVultures Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWad
Follow Life Weekend Picks Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa2
Follow #GameOfTwoHalves Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWRE
Follow Bookmark This! Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWas
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!