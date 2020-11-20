Weekly Podcasts: Looking ahead to 2021 after a great global reset

What might 2021 look like? To help readers navigate the big changes happening both globally and locally, The Straits Times is holding a series of webinars titled the ST Reset 2021 in the weeks ahead to put the news into context.
ST Podcasts of the week (Nov 20)

Editor Says Ep 4: Looking ahead to 2021 after a great global reset (featuring Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of The Straits Times)

Health Check Ep 48: Why is lung cancer no.1 killer among cancers? (featuring Dr Philip Eng, senior consultant respiratory physician)

Lunch With Sumiko Ep 25: Discussing the Singaporean palate with pastry queen Janice Wong (featuring Singapore's pastry queen Janice Wong, chef of 2am:dessertbar)

Green Pulse Ep 37: Time to nurture nature to prevent future pandemics (featuring Dr Peter Daszak, president of non-profit Washington-based Ecohealth Alliance)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 109: Is Hamilton F1’s G.O.A.T? Should international friendlies be scrapped? (featuring ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and ST content producer Zia-ul Raushan)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 103: Dining highlights at the Guinness Great Grill Out; How new movie Mosul is a military thriller with difference (featuring ST journalist Anjali Raguraman, ST assistant Life editor Olivia Ho & ST film correspondent John Lui)

