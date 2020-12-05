Weekly Podcasts: Digital banks to jazz up Singapore; green recovery from Covid-19

ST & BT Podcasts of the week (Dec 5)

SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 1: New digital banks to jazz up Singapore (featuring Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon)

Editor Says Ep 6: As the media goes, so goes democracy (featuring The Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez)

Health Check Ep 49: Recognise porn addiction; treatment options (featuring Andrew da Roza, addictions psychotherapist at Promises Healthcare)

Green Pulse Ep 38: Road to a green recovery from Covid-19 (featuring Singapore Management University assistant professor of strategic management, Simon Schillebeeckx)

Green Pulse Ep 39: Singapore’s great green transition (featuring Singapore Management University assistant professor of strategic management, Simon Schillebeeckx)

SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 2: Tech boom in the time of Covid-19 (featuring Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon)

SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 3: How the Singapore FinTech Festival adapted to Covid-19 (featuring Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon)

The Big Story Ep 61: Cell-cultured meat could be sold in Singapore in world first (featuring ST science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 105: Mr Bucket's bon bons; powerful Imelda Marcos documentary (featuring food correspondent Eunice Quek, correspondent Benson Ang & film correspondent John Lui)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 111: Squeaky bum time in the Singapore Premier League (featuring ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports broadcaster Shehzad Haque)

