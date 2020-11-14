Weekly Podcasts: Beware pandemic of fake news; tips on sustainable investing

ST& BT Podcasts of the week (Nov 14)

BT Money Hacks Ep 83: Demystifying ESG and sustainable investing (featuring Victor Wong, senior director and head of ESG Investments at UOBAM)

The Big Story Ep 54: SIA's recovery progress as it posts record loss (featuring ST's associate editor Ven Sreenivasan)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 102: The Crown's new Netflix season enters tumultuous era (featuring ST journalist Jan Lee & ST senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern)

The Big Story Ep 56: Can new tech pass for foreign 'big fish' raise bar for local talent? (featuring OCBC Bank's chief economist Selena Ling)

Editor Says Ep 3: Arming ourselves against pandemic of fake news (featuring Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of The Straits Times)

#PopVultures Ep 35: US election memes, Worst Chris (Pratt?) and Red Velvet's Irene (featuring ST journalists Yeo Sam Jo & Jan Lee)

Discover ST & BT podcasts: https://str.sg/JWVR

Follow BT Money Hacks Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Health Check Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaN

Asian Insider Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaf

Life Picks Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWas

#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWRE

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!