Weekly Podcasts: Beware pandemic of fake news; tips on sustainable investing

ST& BT Podcasts of the week (Nov 14)
BT Money Hacks Ep 83: Demystifying ESG and sustainable investing (featuring Victor Wong, senior director and head of ESG Investments at UOBAM)
The Big Story Ep 54: SIA's recovery progress as it posts record loss (featuring ST's associate editor Ven Sreenivasan)
Life Weekend Picks Ep 102: The Crown's new Netflix season enters tumultuous era (featuring ST journalist Jan Lee & ST senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern)
The Big Story Ep 56: Can new tech pass for foreign 'big fish' raise bar for local talent? (featuring OCBC Bank's chief economist Selena Ling)
Editor Says Ep 3: Arming ourselves against pandemic of fake news (featuring Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of The Straits Times)
#PopVultures Ep 35: US election memes, Worst Chris (Pratt?) and Red Velvet's Irene (featuring ST journalists Yeo Sam Jo & Jan Lee)
