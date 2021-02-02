Weekly Podcasts: Addressing vaccine side effects; Should extremist content be blocked?

ST Podcasts of the week (Feb 2)

Health Check Ep 53: Covid-19 panel expert addresses vaccine side effects, concerns (featuring Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, head of the Traveller’s Health and Vaccination Clinic at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the director of the high-level isolation unit at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and a member of the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination)

The Big Story Ep 71: Covid-19 vaccines likely still effective against variants (featuring Professor Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of the emerging infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School)

The Big Story Ep 72: Extremist content online – should Govt be more proactive in blocking access? (featuring ST's Singapore editor Zakir Hussain)

Are profiteers targeting sports-starved Singaporeans?: #GameOfTwoHalves Ep 118

Abandoned surrogate babies and ageism in entertainment!: #PopVultures Ep 40 (featuring ST journalists and hosts Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo)

Singapore's Tamil-English rapping hip hop star Yung Raja: Lunch With Sumiko Ep 29

Life Weekend Picks Ep 112: Star Wars exhibition – last chance to see props from original trilogy (featuring ST senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern, ST assistant Life editor Olivia Ho & ST journalist Anjali Raguraman)

World Economic Forum & Radio Davos: Great global reset; actor Robert Downey Jr on becoming a green venture capitalist (featuring World Economic Forum President Borge Brende)

Discover more niche podcast series by ST and BT below:

Follow BT Money Hacks Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Follow BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Follow Health Check Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaN

Follow Green Pulse Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaf

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa7

Follow Lunch With Sumiko Podcast on: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Follow #PopVultures Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWad

Follow Life Weekend Picks Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa2

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWRE

Follow Bookmark This! Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWas

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!