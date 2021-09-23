Weekly Money FM Podcasts: What does being not-for-profit mean for SPH Media

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Sept 23)
What does being not-for-profit mean for SPH Media (featuring Mr Patrick Daniel, CEO, SPH Media Trust)
Cryptocurrency: Flash crashes or avalanches of adoption? (featuring Mr Krishna Ramachandra, managing director, Duane Morris Selvam LLC)
Bedrock Origin Sentosa: Homegrown steakhouse expands business (featuring Mr Brian Stampe, chief operating officer, Commonwealth Concepts)
Health Suites: Preventing heart disease in the elderly (featuring assistant professor Angela Koh (senior consultant, department of cardiology, NHCS)
Investment opportunities in the greening of Asia’s transport industry (featuring Mr Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific, ING)
The Peak Power List 2021; 10 Power Women in Singapore (featuring Mr Charu Mahajan, partner & sector Leader, IBM Asean & Mr Farhan Shah, editor in chief, The Peak Singapore magazine)