Weekly infection growth rate falls to 0.77; 16 people die

There were 1,734 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore yesterday, down from 2,038 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate also fell to 0.77, down from 0.90 on Thursday.

The infection growth rate has been below one for seven consecutive days.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is declining.

The ICU utilisation rate has been on the decline in the past two weeks. The figure was at 57 per cent yesterday, down from 58.8 per cent on Thursday. It was at 70.2 per cent on Nov 4, although the total number of intensive care unit beds has varied during this period - between 398 and 430.

Sixteen people aged between 52 and 93 died of complications linked to Covid-19, said MOH. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 641.

The new infections yesterday comprised 1,633 cases in the community, 97 in migrant worker dormitories and four that were imported.

Of the community cases, 269 are seniors aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 248,587.

There are 1,346 patients in hospital, and 202 patients require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards while 46 are unstable and being closely monitored in the ICU.

There are also 64 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

Among clusters under close monitoring by MOH is PCF Sparkletots at Chong Pang Block 115B with four new cases, bringing its total to 23.

Skool4kidz Preschool at Yishun Orchid Spring also has one new case, bringing its total to 17.