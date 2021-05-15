Wedding banquets tomorrow can go on; none allowed from Monday

Ms Eunice Sim, 29, and her fiance Wilson Foo, 31, had planned to get married in December last year.

But they pushed it back in the hopes that safe management measures would be relaxed in phase three of Singapore's reopening.

Now, after months of planning and re-planning, they are just glad they can get the wedding dinner over and done with tomorrow.

Couples with plans to get married tomorrow are the sole exception to a new measure banning dining in at food and beverage (F&B) establishments, including hawker centres, from tomorrow to June 13.

During a media conference yesterday, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who takes over as finance minister today, said that the rule will also apply to wedding banquets as this is a dining activity.

Couples will still be able to hold their solemnisation ceremonies during this period with reduced capacities of up to 100 attendees if they implement pre-event testing (PET), or 50 attendees if they do not. This includes the couple but not the solemniser or vendors.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, said exceptions will be made only for couples who have wedding plans tomorrow as it may be very hard for them to make last-minute changes."This is a special arrangement only for this Sunday, because this is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the wedding couples. The changes are coming in very soon and it may be hard for them to change (their plans)," he said.

Mr Foo, a wedding photographer at Multifolds Photography, said: "When we heard the news, we said to each other that we should just get it over and done with, because you never know when the next new measure will kick in."

The many changes in safe management measures in recent weeks have made planning the event stressful, said Ms Sim, a business manager at the cake shop chain Baker's Brew. When the Government announced on May 4 that gatherings had to be cut from groups of eight to groups of five, the pair had to reorganise the seating arrangements for their 100 guests.

They also had to inform their guests that they would have to undergo PET, as the attendance limit for events without PET was cut on the same day from 100 to 50.

As both Mr Foo and Ms Sim's jobs are linked to the wedding industry, they have had to address not only the many questions from their guests, but also their clients.

Couples will still be able to hold their solemnisation ceremonies during this period with reduced capacities of up to 100 attendees if they implement pre-event testing (PET), or 50 attendees if they do not. This includes the couple but not the solemniser or vendors.

Said Ms Sim: "During the circuit breaker last year, it was the same thing. People would come to us and ask, can I still go ahead with my celebrations? What if I need to cancel?

"We faced all these typical questions, so we were able to keep ourselves composed and think about the steps to take for our own wedding."

Mr Foo said some aspects of the Government's communication of the new measures have been frustrating and vague.

"If the Government wants to implement a new measure, I feel they should also have a discussion with the main parties involved like hotels and other vendors," he said.

Meanwhile, worship services and funerals can continue from tomorrow to June 13, but with lower caps on attendees. Worship services will have reduced capacity of 100 attendees at any one time with PET implemented, or up to 50 attendees at any one time without PET.

Funerals, including burials and cremations, will have the attendance cap reduced from the current limit of 30 people at any point in time on all days to 20.