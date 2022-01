FROM B1

IF YOU ENCOUNTER AN ANIMAL NEEDING HELP...

• Contact NParks or the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) when you encounter an injured bird or any animal requiring assistance.

• Do not approach, provoke or feed the animal.

• Follow the instructions of the NParks or Acres officer on the phone.

• Contact NParks on 1800-471-7300 or Acres on 9783-7782.