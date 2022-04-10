Weapon fights raise worries about spectre of gangsterism

Anti-crime operations over the years and efforts to educate the youth have kept the secret society situation in Singapore under control. But the recent spate of fights with weapons, some involving youth, have caused some to worry.

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Delivery rider Muhamad Marofkhan Mahmood froze in fear when he saw two armed men after a slashing incident in Boon Lay Drive last Wednesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old was too shocked to intervene. He could only call the police.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 10, 2022, with the headline Weapon fights raise worries about spectre of gangsterism. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top