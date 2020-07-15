ST turns 175: We show to tell well





This picture of the plane crash at Kallang Airport on March 13, 1954, won first prize in the 1954 Commonwealth Press Photographs competition. ST PHOTO: SAM KAI FAYE









The Bukit Ho Swee fire on May 25, 1961, which claimed four lives and caused massive destruction to an area of about 100 acres (40.5ha) with 2,800 homes razed and nearly 16,000 people made homeless. ST FILE PHOTO









The Republic of Singapore’s first National Day Parade held on on Aug 9, 1966, after separation from Malaysia. ST FILE PHOTO









First-time MRT commuters waiting eagerly as the train pulls up at Yio Chu Kang station on the first day of the Mass Rapid System’s operations. They were among 20,000 people who had bought $3 commemorative tickets for the opening-day rides. ST PHOTO: MICHAEL LIEW









The Sentosa cable car tragedy on Jan 29, 1983, in which two cable cars plunged into the sea, and seven people were killed. Four stuck cable cars held 13 trapped and terrified passengers. ST PHOTO: WAN SENG YIP









The Hotel New World collapse on March 15, 1986. More than 500 rescue personnel managed to pull out 17 survivors from the debris. Thirty-three people died. ST FILE PHOTO









A riot broke out in Little India on Dec 8, 2013, when a mob of about 400 people turned violent following the death of a pedestrian hit by a bus there. The riot left 54 responding officers and eight civilians injured, while 29 vehicles were damaged, five of which were burnt. ST PHOTO: MARC CHEONG







Revellers in Orchard Road welcoming the new millennium 2000. ST PHOTO: LUIS ENRIQUE ASCUI

