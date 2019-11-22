We believe one loss is enough, says brother

The family of actor Aloysius Pang said that "one loss is enough", following the sentencing of two servicemen over an incident that led to his death.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actor's elder brother, Mr Jefferson Pang, said: "My parents lost a son. We believe that one loss is enough. Other parents' sons have a life ahead of them."

Corporal First Class (NS) Aloysius Pang, 28, an armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, died on Jan 23 after being seriously injured during a live-firing exercise in New Zealand.

He had been in the cabin of a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer with Military Expert 2 (ME2) Ivan Teo Gee Siang, 35, and Third Sergeant (NS) Hubert Wah Yun Teng, 31, at the time of the accident.

On Tuesday, a military court heard that the two servicemen failed to ensure CFC Pang was in a safe position during the movement of the howitzer's gun barrel.

ME2 Teo was fined $7,000, while 3SG (NS) Wah was fined $8,000 and demoted to corporal.

It was heard in court that the family of CFC Pang asked the Singapore Armed Forces to be lenient in the sentencing of the two men.

On Tuesday night, after the two men were sentenced, NoonTalk Media, an agency which represented the actor, posted the note on Instagram by Mr Jefferson Pang.

He said the issue was "not about blame and pointing fingers now but how it should be prevented in the future".

"Complacency shouldn't be human error alone and preventive measures should be in place for future sons," he added.