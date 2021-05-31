Ways to improve fish production

SINGAPORE - To improve the production capacity of open-water fish farms, aquaculture experts here have a few suggestions.

Dr Jeffrey Seng, senior lecturer and senior specialist (Aquatic Health and Diagnostics) at Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Applied Science, said the farms need better management and must adopt strict biosecurity measures to prevent disease outbreaks.

Remote oxygen sensors can be used, with powerful aeration equipment. "By automating the switching on of aeration equipment when low dissolved oxygen... is detected in the cage nets, fish death may be prevented," Dr Seng said.

He suggested that Singapore Food Agency (SFA) provide a list of local service providers, along with funding, to help local farmers access these to improve productivity.

Professor Dean Jerry, an aquaculture expert at James Cook University, said merging smaller farms into an area with an overall collective environmental licence can help. He said it is much harder to regulate small, under-resourced operators compared with larger ones which use innovation and best practices.

Dr Seng said farms near each other can consider partnerships. "By partnering, farmers could also rotate the species of fish that they produce on each farm to avoid the build-up of pathogenic microbes in one location, thus averting disease outbreaks which may wipe out entire fish stocks."

He said partnerships could lead to cheaper bulk purchases of fish feed, which could be as high as 50 per cent of operating costs, and could lead to sharing of other resources and increased fish production.

SFA said it would continue to work with farms to use better feed, monitor the impact of aquaculture activities and prevent the spread of fish diseases.