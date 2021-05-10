Water play areas in public parks closed until May 30

All water play areas and water recreation facilities in parks have been closed from Saturday to May 30, in line with the tightened safe management measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said in a statement yesterday that these facilities are closed:

• Water play area at Jacob Ballas Children's Garden at Singapore Botanic Gardens

• Clusia Cove water playground at Jurong Lake Gardens

• Wading pool at Fort Canning Park

• Water play area at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

• Wading pool and jet fountain at Coastal PlayGrove at East Coast Park

• Hot spring stations at the Sembawang Hot Spring Park.

Park areas that get too crowded will also be closed off temporarily, NParks said.

"For instance, NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of beaches and facilities, such as shelters and carparks, when these areas get too crowded, to ensure that safe distancing can be observed. These areas will be reopened when they are less crowded," it added.

NParks also advised the public to check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal for the latest updates on crowd levels before heading down to parks and gardens.

Visitors should wear a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercises, eating, drinking or taking medication, it added.

People should also observe a safe distance of at least 1m from other visitors and keep to groups of no more than five people.

Last Friday, Singapore Sports Hub announced that the Kids Water Playground at Splash-N-Surf at the Singapore Sports Hub would also be closed till May 30.

The Stingray half-pipe surfing facility is still open, but restricted to 10 people at any one time, with a maximum of five riders per session.