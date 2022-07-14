Watchers despair as curtain of clouds hides supermoon

It was meant to be the largest and most lustrous moon of the year, but for many in Singapore, yesterday's supermoon remained hidden behind a curtain of clouds.

According to the National Environment Agency website, the weather condition yesterday was forecast to be partly cloudy in all regions of Singapore from 9pm to 11pm.

"It's very cloudy for most of South-east Asia so our chance with the moon might be slim," said Mr Tan Jyh Harng, 29, a science educator at Science Centre Singapore.

According to Mr Tan, the moon rose at 6.56pm from the south-east yesterday, and will set at 7.31am today in the south-west.

Despite the cloudy conditions, some Singaporeans caught a glimpse of the supermoon in Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang and Jurong West at around 9pm when the moon rose above the trees and most buildings.

Cyber-security consultant Lim Rong Ding, 29, was skateboarding at East Coast Park when he saw the supermoon at around 9.15pm.

"I didn't know that it was the super buck moon and when I saw it, I just found it weird that it was bigger and brighter than the usual moon," said Mr Lim.

He added that the moon was slightly hidden behind the clouds and could not be seen very clearly.

Those who missed yesterday's supermoon can still catch a very bright moon tonight, should clear skies prevail.

Yesterday's supermoon was supposed to appear bigger and brighter as it came 27,136km closer to Earth than it usually does and was at the point in its orbit that is closest to Earth.

The distance between the supermoon and Earth was 357,264km last night.

As the supermoon occurs in the month of July - the season when deers' antlers are fully grown - it is also referred to as the "super buck moon".

The super buck moon was last sighted in Singapore in July 2014.

The last supermoon of the year will occur on Aug 12.