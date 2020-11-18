Watch your step but don't look down

Several contestants took part in a slackline contest at a national park in Zhangjiajie, in China's Hunan province, on Monday.

They were competing in the International High-altitude Slackline Competition held at the scenic Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.

The event usually involves 100m tightropes strung between mountains that are more than 1,000m high, according to the China Daily news website.

Film buffs might find that the mountains bear a striking resemblance to those featured in Avatar, director James Cameron's award-winning 2009 film.

The stone pillars are said to have inspired the "floating mountains" seen on Pandora, the habitable moon the film is set in.

