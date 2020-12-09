WATCH: What's happening on board Royal Caribbean cruise with Covid-19 passenger

ON BOARD QUANTUM OF THE SEAS - Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas turned back to Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 9) after an 83-year-old Singaporean passenger tested positive for Covid-19.

The vessel, which was on day three of a four-day cruise to nowhere, arrived in Singapore at 8am with 1,680 guests and 1,148 crew members.

The infected passenger had sought medical help on board for diarrhoea, and took a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 as part of protocols. His PCR test prior to boarding was negative.

The ship has isolated all guests and crew who had close contact with the passenger. All of them tested negative for the coronavirus.

Passengers are now waiting for further instructions on disembarkation. ST travel correspondent Clara Lock, who is on board the cruise, gives an update on the situation.