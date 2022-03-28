Watch sugar intake, quit smoking this festive season

Cutting down on sugary drinks and desserts and trying to quit smoking are messages that will be pushed out over the next two months as Muslims prepare for the fasting period of Ramadan and celebrations during Hari Raya Puasa.

Some goodies, other than overall improved health, are also in store for those who heed the messages, said the Health Promotion Board (HPB) yesterday.

The Kita Dah Cukup Manis, Kurangkan OK? (We are sweet enough, reduce it OK?) campaign kicked off with a live-streaming session teaching viewers ways to reduce their sugar intake in food and drinks.

Chef Mel Dean taught the recipe for a healthy fruit-infused drink as well as a healthy dessert - bubur som som pandan - to try during Ramadan, which starts on Saturday.

Those who purchase healthier food or drinks to break fast during the fasting month from participating halal Healthier Dining Programme outlets will receive an exclusive HPB green packet set. Some participating eateries are Seoul Garden, Stuff'd and Penang Culture.

Launching the campaign yesterday, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam said the time of Ramadan is always meaningful, and that the campaign aims to leverage the desire to exercise self-control.

As relaxed safe management measures kick off tomorrow, Ms Rahayu acknowledged that the Muslim community has put off festivities for a while and is excited to have bigger celebrations this year.

She said: "We are naturally concerned about this, and all the more this campaign becomes important because it is about getting people to be conscious of the choices they are making.

"I think in no way do we want to limit the festivities and not let people enjoy meeting their friends and families, but we also want to encourage them to just be mindful about the choices they make."

Based on the National Population Health Survey, the overall percentage of Malays with diabetes has increased from 11.6 per cent in 2017 to 14.4 per cent in 2020.

Smokers are also encouraged to participate in the I Quit programme, where they are challenged to remain smoke-free for 28 days. Besides eating and drinking, smoking is also prohibited during fasting.

This year, the programme also allows smokers to nominate a loved one to be their supporter in their journey to quit smoking.

The public can sign up for the I Quit Programme at healthhub.sg/korangok