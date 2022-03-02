Watch live: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong delivers Budget round-up speech

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be rounding up the debate on this year's Budget from 1.40pm on Wednesday (March 2).

During his speech, Mr Wong will be replying to suggestions MPs have made over the past three days of the debate, which have touched on the raising of the goods and services tax (GST) rate, schemes to cushion the blow of higher taxes and revisions to foreign worker policies.

The minister is expected to respond to calls for proposed alternatives to the GST, as brought up by MPs from the Workers' Party, as well as suggestions from other MPs on how to strengthen Singapore's social compact.

Mr Wong delivered his first Budget statement as finance minister on Feb 18, having taken over the portfolio from Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last April.

More than 60 MPs have taken part in the debate since it started on Monday.